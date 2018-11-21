SJPD looking for missing girl

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Police are looking for a missing child.

Her name is Amaya Moore, 8, a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at 224 E Highland Ave. wearing a pink and white jacket.

If anyone has information on this missing girl, call SJPD at (816) 271-4777.

