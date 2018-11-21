Clear

SJPD looking for missing girl

Amaya Moore, 8, was last seen at 224 E Highland Ave.

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 10:47 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  St. Joseph Police are looking for a missing child.

Her name is Amaya Moore, 8, a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at 224 E Highland Ave. wearing a pink and white jacket.

If anyone has information on this missing girl, call SJPD at (816) 271-4777.

Missing Child Amaya Moore 8 YOA BF Bro/Bro LSW a Pink and White Jacket Last seen at 224 E Highland Ave,Call SJPD 816-271-4777 if located.

