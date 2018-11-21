(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Police are looking for a missing child.
Her name is Amaya Moore, 8, a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at 224 E Highland Ave. wearing a pink and white jacket.
If anyone has information on this missing girl, call SJPD at (816) 271-4777.
Missing Child Amaya Moore 8 YOA BF Bro/Bro LSW a Pink and White Jacket Last seen at 224 E Highland Ave,Call SJPD 816-271-4777 if located.
Related Content
- SJPD looking for missing girl
- SJPD hosts youth camp
- SJPD investigating shooting incident
- SJPD Receives Child Exploitation Training
- SJPD hosts camp for kids
- SJPD warns of phone scam
- SJPD Seeks Person of Interest in Homicide
- New SJPD K9 Unit Recruit Unveiled
- SJPD Administers New Crime Reporting System
- SJPD Investigating Armed Robbery at Gas Station
Scroll for more content...