SJPD need help identifying subject who hit bicyclist while driving

St. Joseph Police need help identifying the man and truck caught in surveillance video.

Posted: Nov 28, 2019 6:47 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Police need help identifying the man and truck caught in surveillance video.

Police said the subject was invovled in a hit and run Wednesday afternoon.

The subject hit a bicyclist at the intersection of 22nd and Olive and fled the scene, according to police.

If you have any information on the subject, or the white truck contact  Officer McClintick at bmcclintick@stjoemo.org or call the tips hotline at 816-238-TIPS.

