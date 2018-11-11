UPDATE: Child has been identified

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) According to SJPD, the child has been identified and reunited with family members.
The St. Joseph Police Department is asking the public for assistance to identify a child that was found Sunday morning.
The child is described as a 11-12 year old white boy with dark hair and is non verbal. He was found walking in the road in the area of 800 N. 22nd Street.
SJPD says the boy is with officers. If you know who this boy is, you are asked to call the police department at 816-271-4777 immediately.
