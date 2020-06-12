SJPD officer raises money to buy fans for Bartlett Center gym with no air conditioning

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph police officer has helped make a pretty cool donation to the Bartlett Center.

Officer James Edwards started a GoFundMe to raise money to buy two new huge metal fans for the center's gym.

"About 12 officers came early yesterday morning into the gym to play with our kids and about after an hour an officer was like, 'turn on the air conditioning,'" said LaTonya Williams, associate director for youth & community outreach. "I said you're joking we have no air conditioning."

But Williams wasn't joking. Not only does the gym not have air conditioning but there were no fans.

"He said how do you stand it. I'm dying in here," Williams said. "I said we don't have a choice."

Williams said about two hours after that encounter she received a message from Officer Edwards asking if he could start a GoFundMe to raise money to buy the center new fans.

Five hours later Williams got another message along with a picture of the two new fans.

"That just blew my mind," Williams said. "It was not in our budget to do it all this year."

Williams said during the summer without the fans it's difficult for kids to spend just a few hours in the gym.

"A week ago it was in the 90s and we spend a least a couple of hours in the gym, and that's not including eating our lunch or snacks," said Williams. "The gym is an important aspect of my program and if the kids are overheated or if it's really warm outside it makes things difficult for us."

Officer Edwards delivered the fans to the gym Friday morning. Williams said she still can't believe how quickly it all came together.

"I'm actually still kind of speechless about it. It's only been about two to three hours ago that it arrived. They truly do care and that makes all the difference in the world to me."