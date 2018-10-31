SJPD officer recognized as hero for rescuing man from burning car

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph police officer was recognized for his bravery after saving the life of a man trapped inside a burning vehicle following an accident.

Officer Powell responded to the crash at S. 6th & Olive Street back in April where he found a burning vehicle stuck on the railroad tracks.

"I approached the vehicle and I couldn't actually see anybody inside the vehicle when I first approached due to the cloud of smoke inside the compartment," said Officer Powell.

Officer Powell wasted no time in trying to get the man out of the car.

"I actually broke out one of the windows and noticed that the guy slumped over in the driver's seat and that's when I grabbed him and started to pull him out of the vehicle."

Officer Powell's heroic efforts haven't gone unnoticed. He was recently recognized on the field at a Kansas City Chiefs home game receiving the team's 'Hometown Hero Award.'

"That experience was amazing," said Officer Powell. "Getting to go out on the field, thousands and thousands of fans cheering and clapping was something rewarding. It was a great honor and I was blessed to have that."

While Powell's life-saving act has made him a hero, he believes he was just doing his job.

"We signed up to do this job for a reason. I would want somebody to do the same for one of my family members. I wanted to locate the person and get them out of harm's way. That's what we're supposed to be doing here, so, that's what I did."