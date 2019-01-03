SJPD reacts to three shootings in four days

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- There have been three shootings in the past four days. Something St. Joseph Police say is both unusual and unsettling.

“Not normal that we see this many shootings in this short of time frame,” said SJPD Captain Jeff Wilson.

In each of the three shootings, someone suffered a gunshot wound, but SJPD says it’s violent crime over unnecessary things.

“These cases aren’t random cases these cases involve certain types of behavior,” said Captain Wilson.

The shootings have left community leaders concerned about what seems like a growing number of people quickly resorting to violence.

“It appears that now we don’t have any hesitancy to use guns at the drop of a hat,” said St. Joseph Crime Crime Advisory Committee Chair Michael Meierhoffer.

SJPD officers realized that gun use isn’t just reserved for citizens against each other. On Saturday, a man engaged SJPD officers with a firearm. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H is now assisting SJPD with an officer involved shooting while the SJPD continues to investigate the three latest shootings.

“We are working hard with the members of the community and other agencies to try and hopefully get them to decrease the amount we've been seeing in the last few days,” said Captain Wilson.

According to Captain Wilson, the SJPD has leads on all three shooting investigations.