SJPD releases full video of incident involving off-duty police officer

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The incident involving off-duty Officer Brandon Harrison, who was seen threatening and yelling at another man in a video, is still under investigation. To be as transparent as possible, the St. Joseph Police Department released new video.

The newest video picks up where the original uploaded to TikTok left off.

Police say they pulled the 16 minute video from the cell phone of the woman who recorded it.

The off-duty officer acted "unbecoming" as the police department described it in a statement.

The man and the woman in the video had allegedly blown through stop signs and drove off when a county deputy tried to pull them over. In the midst of fleeing, they struck two vehicles, including the off-duty police officer's truck.

That is why all the parties were at the scene. Harrison was a witness and victim of a hit-and-run and the on-duty officer was there to investigate.

The on-duty officer seen in the video has received a lot of flak on social media for not stepping in when Harrison yelled at the man.

In the video, the on-duty officer said she would have stepped in had Harrison hit the man and a deputy can be heard telling the couple that they were definitely involved in the hit-and-run and he saw them do it. After they denied it, he hands them their car mirror.

In the video the couple denies hitting Harrison's truck and taking off.

While the full video does help set the scene, it doesn't change that the off-duty officer is under investigation and on administrative duty.

To watch the video released by the St. Joseph Police Department, CLICK HERE.