SJPD replacing expired bullet proof vests

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department has applied for a federal grant to purchase new bullet proof vests for officers.

The department has approximately 20 vests that will expire over the next two years.

The $14,160 grant from the Bureau of Justice will cover the cost of 20 new vests. The city would be responsible for matching 50 percent of the grant or $7,080.

The department said bullet proof vests have a five year expiration.

"Luckily we don't run into a lot of situations where you would say that I'm glad they had their vest on tonight, but, for their families, every time they get out there on the street we're glad they have their vest one because you don't know when that situation is going to arise," said Capt. Jeff Wilson.

Each vests costs approximately $708.