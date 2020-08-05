SJPD requesting information on suspect for stealing a trailer from Northwest Health Services

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is requesting help locating the suspect and or suspect vehicle seen on surveillance footage stealing Northwest Health Center's trailer on July 26 from the south side clinic on Lake Ave.

The suspect vehicle shown is likely a 1994 to 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport extended cab with what appears to be black spray painted lower trim or grill, black rims, no front license plate, and a tool box in the bed.

The trailer is a 2014 white Haulmark enclosed trailer.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Ritter at 816-271-4748 or email her at mritter@stjoemo.org.

The trailer was stolen Sunday, July 26 from the South Side Health Center. Northwest Health uses it to store COVID-19 testing supplies.

The trailer belongs to one of the network's doctors who was allowing Northwest Health to use it so the non-profit could make their limited budget work.