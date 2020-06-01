Clear

SJPD responds to protesters on third day of George Floyd protests

Dozens of protesters met with police on the third day of protests in the city following the death of George Floyd.

Posted: Jun 1, 2020 1:09 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Protesters hit the streets in St. Joseph for the third day in a row. After days of protesting to passers by, Sunday's  protest came to local law enforcement.

"We’re only doing this because no one is hearing us," Braxton Fuller, protester said. "We got to make some noise somehow."

The group marched from Civic Center Park to the St. Joseph Police Station in hopes of seeking answers to the unjust treatment they feel is given by some in uniform.

"All we want is peace," Matthew Joyce, a protester said. 

The protestors' message was challenged by some who say they are an overreaction.

"They want to believe that law enforcement is against them, and they’re not," Tim Reys, a supporter of police said. 

Aside from a few tense moments, the protest was relatively peaceful. Police chief Chris Connally showed up to engage in a dialogue, listening to protesters’ concerns.

Protestors called the moment a step in the right direction to true equality for all.

"That’s what we have to do continuously till it gets to that point," Fuller said. 

Protestors said they’re not done spreading their message of tolerance until they feel that every person in America no longer has to live in fear.

"I want the cops to actually be able to help," Joyce said. "not worry about if they’re here to arrest me." Joyce said.

Additional protests are scheduled for Monday.

