SJPD saves man from burning home

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) St. Joseph police saved a man from a burning home on the city's southside.

Emergency crews responded to a home in 6600 block of Washington Street, near the corner of Joseph street to find three people who had gotten out of the home.Homeowners then told police someone else was still trapped inside.

As fire crews were still en-route to the scene, Officer Winder knew time was of the essence.

"We were notified by other residents that there was somebody still inside," Winder said. "We could see the subject inside.We went ahead and picked him up out of his room from the side and carried him out of the house."

Battalion Chief Steve Dalsing said fire crews responded to the scene shortly after 3 a.m. Upon arrival crews were met with heavy smoke.

The fire department said the officer’s actions came at just the right time, as the danger of smoke inhalation continued to worsen.

"There’s actually a line on the wall where the smoke gets down to,"Fire Inspector Steve Henrichson said. "It was about 6 inches above his bed when our guys got there."

"The biggest thing I was concerned with was preservation of life," Winder said.

Henrichson said a faulty switch in the living room was to blame for the cause of the fire.

The house did have a working smoke detector, but the fire department warns residents to take quick action when a faulty electrical component is discovered.

"Get it fixed, or at least kill the breaker that controls that part of the house," Henrichson said. "Even just sitting there shorts can cause problems.”

Henrichson said the man rescued from the home was taken to the Intensive Care Unit at Mosaic Life Care for treatment. The fire is still being investigated with the St. Joseph Fire Department.