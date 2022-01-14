SJPD searching for missing person

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing person.

In a post on social media, police say Dennis Johnson, a driver for Markt Truck Lines, Inc. was last seen in Clovis, New Mexico on January 8, 2022 around 5:00 p.m.

Johnson is believed to be heading east towards Webb City, Missouri driving a Red 2008 Freight-liner #22 and pulling a refrigerated trailer #5306. Both have the company name on them.

He was supposed to make a delivery in Webb City on January 9, but never made it.

Johnson's last location phone ping was in the area of Pampa, Texas.

Police ask that if anyone has any information on Johnson's whereabouts or has seen his truck, contact the St. Joseph Police Department at 816-271-4777.