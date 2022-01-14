Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

SJPD searching for missing person

The St. Joseph Police Department is asking for help in locating Dennis Johnson.

Posted: Jan 14, 2022 3:21 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing person.

In a post on social media, police say Dennis Johnson, a driver for Markt Truck Lines, Inc. was last seen in Clovis, New Mexico on January 8, 2022 around 5:00 p.m. 

Johnson is believed to be heading east towards Webb City, Missouri driving a Red 2008 Freight-liner #22 and pulling a refrigerated trailer #5306. Both have the company name on them.

He was supposed to make a delivery in Webb City on January 9, but never made it.

Johnson's last location phone ping was in the area of Pampa, Texas.

Police ask that if anyone has any information on Johnson's whereabouts or has seen his truck, contact the St. Joseph Police Department at 816-271-4777.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Maryville
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Savannah
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Cameron
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
Atchison
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
An area of low pressure attached to a cold front will slowly approach our area today. Ahead of this disturbance, we will see light rain across the area. This activity will be scattered from around the lunch time hour through this evening. As the colder air starts to move into our area, temperatures will fall below freezing helping to transition our rain to snow. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect starting at 6 PM tonight and last through noon Saturday. Snow showers will continue overnight into early Saturday morning. 2-4 inches looks likely across the area, higher totals will be to the north and east of our area. Cold and breezy conditions will take over Saturday with wind chills in the single digits. The rest of the weekend into next week sunshine will return as temperatures slowly start to warm up again.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories