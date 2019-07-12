Clear
SJPD searching for person of interest in connection to Thursday's homicide

The St. Joseph Police Department is searching for a person in connection to the homicide investigation from Thursday.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 1:31 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is searching for a person of interest in connection to the homicide investigation from Thursday.

Police are searching for Danielle Lee (Black) Dakon.

Commander Eric Protzman says that Dakon is a person of interest in the homicide investigation where a 21-year-old man was killed on the 800 block of S. 23rd St. on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mull at 816-271-4622 or call the tips hotline 816-238-TIPS (4877).

Police have not released any other details about the homicide investigation.

