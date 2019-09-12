UPDATE: Missing woman found

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department has located a potentially missing endangered person.

Police were searching for Courtney Pummell, 25, who was last seen Thursday morning at around 11:05 a.m. in the north end of St. Joseph.

Pummell is believed to be in the company of Christopher Hicks (pictured below) who has outstanding felony warrants for his arrest.

Hicks was last seen driving a gray 2007 Ford Taurus with a possible license plate of VB0N5H.