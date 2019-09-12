Clear

UPDATE: Missing woman found

The St. Joseph Police Department has located a potentially missing endangered person.

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 1:56 PM
Updated: Sep 12, 2019 2:48 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department has located a potentially missing endangered person.

Police were searching for Courtney Pummell, 25, who was last seen Thursday morning at around 11:05 a.m. in the north end of St. Joseph.

Pummell is believed to be in the company of Christopher Hicks (pictured below) who has outstanding felony warrants for his arrest.

Hicks was last seen driving a gray 2007 Ford Taurus with a possible license plate of VB0N5H.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 84°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
Friday and the weekend is looking nice with sunny skies and very pleasant, less humid conditions. Highs will be back to near average, if not a few degrees below average in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events