SJPD shares safety tips as kids head back to school

Officers say back-to-school season provides many opportunities for car accidents to occur. They urge drivers to be careful.

Posted: Aug 13, 2021 6:58 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police are sharing safety tips for drivers as the back-to-school season gets underway. 

They say as we get back into the rhythm of a school routine once again, it's the time of year they see a lot of opportunities for accidents. 

Joe Herrera, a St. Joseph police officer, shared some helpful tips. 

"When you approach a school, slow down." He said. " That's why they have speed enforcement there, also watch your surroundings, and don't be on your phone."

Herrera also added that children aren't just at schools and drivers should always be vigilant whenever they're behind the wheel. 

We continue to see the skies break apart as we head into the afternoon across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The clouds should start to exit the area later this evening with gradually clearing skies. Temperatures will be much milder tomorrow with highs in the lower 80s. This weekend is looking comfortable as well with temperatures remaining near average in the middle 80s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly start to warm next week with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s by the end of the week. Rain chances look to stay minimal until the end of next week.
