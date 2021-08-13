SJPD shares safety tips as kids head back to school

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police are sharing safety tips for drivers as the back-to-school season gets underway.

They say as we get back into the rhythm of a school routine once again, it's the time of year they see a lot of opportunities for accidents.

Joe Herrera, a St. Joseph police officer, shared some helpful tips.

"When you approach a school, slow down." He said. " That's why they have speed enforcement there, also watch your surroundings, and don't be on your phone."

Herrera also added that children aren't just at schools and drivers should always be vigilant whenever they're behind the wheel.