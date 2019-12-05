Clear

SJPD talks safety at Joyce Raye Patterson Activity Center

Sgt. Roy Hoskins with the St. Joseph Police

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 8:24 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo. ) Members of the Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center brushed up on safety skills Thursday with some from the experts.

The activity center teamed up with the St. Joseph Police Department to teach about how to stay safe in different situations.
Thursday's topic was personal safety, including how people should protect themselves should they encounter someone who tries to harm them.

SJPD says they're always happy to inform the public on the best ways to stay safe.

"We want to educate people and that's our entire goal," Sgt. Roy Hoskins, St. Joseph Police Department said.  "Any education we can provide we're absolutely glad to do that."

Staff at the activity center said they plan to hold more classes there in the future. 

We will have a chilly end to the work week. We had a nice day weather wise on Thursday but a cold front will bring cooler temperatures into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
