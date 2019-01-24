SJPD wants public to consider benefits of video surveillance

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Gary Jerome says it started as a typical Wednesday afternoon.

"I was just getting back from work Wednesday afternoon," Jerome, burglary victim said.

As he approached his front door, Jerome said things started to seem out of place.

"I noticed that the storm door was shut but, my front door was wide open," Jerome said.

It wasn’t long before Jerome figured out what had happened, someone kicked his door in and burglarized his home. Jerome says the thief stole his T.V., computer, and even his gun, but there was one thing the thief apparently didn’t take into consideration.

"I was very thankful, I’ve got a camera that was filming the whole event," said Jerome.

Jerome recently bought a video surveillance camera to keep an eye on his place while he is away, the camera, which is motion activated happened to be recording the whole day thanks to a T.V. within view of the camera.

Because of Gary's video surveillance of this burglary, he feels it’ll make a big difference when it comes to solving this crime.

The St. Joseph Police Department feels the same way, which is why their Electronic Crime Unit started a program aimed to help solve crimes faster.

"Anytime we have video evidence of a crime being committed, it’s going to help us," Jeremy Peters, Detective said.

"It helps us more quickly identify suspect information we can use to associate with other crimes that we’re investigating," Peters said.

As for Jerome, he said even though the robbery wasn’t the warmest welcome, he’s still looking forward to a more quieter life here in St. Joseph.

"I enjoy being in Missouri and I’m glad that I’m here," Jerome said. "I'm gonna get through it, I’m gonna get over it."

Jerome's burglary case remains under investigation as of the posting of this story. for more information about the video surveillance program, Detective Peters can be reached by e-mail at jpeters@ci.st-joseph.mo.us.