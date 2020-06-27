Clear
SJPD warns of phone scam

The scam involves an unknown subject from outside St. Joseph calling citizens and identifying themselves as a police officer.

Posted: Jun 27, 2020 2:40 PM
Updated: Jun 27, 2020 2:43 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department has identified a phone scam in which an unknown subject from outside the city is calling citizens and identifying themselves as a police officer.

The subject is using the names of real police officers.

Then, the subject will state that the person they have called has a warrant and can handle it through a monetary arrangement.

SJPD says this is a scam and to contact the police department if you receive a call of this nature and reminds citizens to not render a payment over the phone.

A beautiful day across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. We will have just a few clouds otherwise across the area and temperatures will be below normal for much of your Tuesday and Tuesday night.
