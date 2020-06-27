SJPD warns of phone scam

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department has identified a phone scam in which an unknown subject from outside the city is calling citizens and identifying themselves as a police officer.

The subject is using the names of real police officers.

Then, the subject will state that the person they have called has a warrant and can handle it through a monetary arrangement.

SJPD says this is a scam and to contact the police department if you receive a call of this nature and reminds citizens to not render a payment over the phone.