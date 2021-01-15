Clear
SJPD warns of scammer spoofing police number and posing as an officer

The scammer says they are calling to inform the victim that a federal arrest warrant has been issued for their arrest.

Posted: Jan 15, 2021 11:41 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is warning about scammers trying to trick people into giving them money.

Police said the scammers are "spoofing", or faking, the department's non-emergency number, (816) 271-4777, so the call appears to be coming from the police department.

Police said caller is posing as St. Joseph police detective Sgt. Langston. The scammer says they are calling to inform the victim that a federal arrest warrant has been issued for their arrest for not showing up to court as a federal witness.

The scammer then demands money or gift cards from the victims in order to take care of the warrant.

The FBI advises to be wary of answering phone calls from numbers you do not recognize to avoid falling victim to this kind of scam, and do not send money or gift cards to anybody you do not personally know or trust.

Monday will start out chilly for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and then warm into the 40s as low cloud cover finally clears out. This week will see gradually warming conditions through mid-week with highs into the upper 40s to mid-50s.
