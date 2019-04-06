(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is working at an incident on Garfield Ave. in the area of S. 13th in St. Joseph.
The Special Response Team and Bearcat are on scene and officers are surrounding a home on Garfield Ave.
Police are asking people to avoid the area.
Stay with KQ2 as we learn more details.
Related Content
- SJPD working incident on Garfield Ave
- SJPD investigating shooting incident
- SJPD hosts youth camp
- SJPD calls death "suspicious"
- Shell casings found on Garfield, no injuries reported
- SJPD Receives Child Exploitation Training
- SJPD hosts camp for kids
- SJPD warns of phone scam
- SJPD Seeks Person of Interest in Homicide
- New SJPD K9 Unit Recruit Unveiled
Scroll for more content...