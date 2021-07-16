SJPD wraps up annual Cops Care Youth Camp

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Friday, the St. Joseph Police Department wrapped up the final day of their Cops Care Youth Camp.

For the past five days, some St. Joseph police officers got the chance to take off their badge and in exchange, play with area kids.

During the free day camp, children between the ages of nine and 12-years-old and officers spent the time bonding, playing games and learning some safety procedures. The annual week-long event is all in an effort to build a trusting relationship between kids and cops from a young age.

“It started off at the beginning of the week, kids were kinda quiet. By the end of the week, they always interact with each other better and with us. That’s why we’re here,” said SJPD officer Wyatt Laipple, SRO at Truman Middle School.

On the final day of camp, SJPD pulled out all the big stops.

“We went outside to see the trucks," said Jadah, camper and daughter of a SJPD officer.

Campers got to treat the public safety vehicles like a jungle gym. Kids spent Friday morning climbing onto SJPD's armored vehicle, the Bearcat, and a firetruck from the St. Joseph Fire Department.

Before kids got to explore the massive safety vehicles, the K-9's stopped by.

Police K-9 Thazer and K-9 Drake from the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department showcased their intense training. The dogs demonstrated how to subdue a suspect in the field.

Officers said it was a week filled with children getting to know those who protect and serve them, but for other kids like Kiya and Jadah it was an opportunity to spend time with their dads.

“It means a lot because I don’t get to spend a lot of time with him. I spend more time with my mom, so I get quality time with him,” said Kiya, camper and daughter of SJPD officer.

The Cops Care Youth Camp is an annual event, but was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.