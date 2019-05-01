Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

SJPD's Sgt. Langston receives Civic Servant Award from The Center

Sergeant James Langston with the St. Joseph Police Department received the Civic Servant Award from The Center on Tuesday.

Posted: May. 1, 2019 4:47 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Sergeant James Langston with the St. Joseph Police Department received the Civic Servant Award from The Center on Tuesday.

Langston was recognized during the Good Samaritan Honors Awards Presentation. Langston works as the co-chair of the northwest Missouri Crisis Intervention Team. Where he helps bring together law enforcement, courts, mental health providers, and state agencies to assist people in need.

Langston says he has always wanted to be a police officer and the many different roles he plays are rewarding.

"It is a thankless job often times but it is rewarding as well," he said. "I mean, when we can help that person out, when we can actually make a difference it's a great feeling inside and then to be rewarded you know on top of it."

Langston also says he is looking forward to continuing his efforts in many different projects, including expanding an autism registry in the community.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Fairfax
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
We'll have another shot of widespread rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a disturbance pushes through. Rain could be heavy at times so there is still the concern of flooding over the next 24 hours, especially if you live in a low lying area or near creeks and rivers. We've already received 1-2" of rain already since Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events