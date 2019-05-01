SJPD's Sgt. Langston receives Civic Servant Award from The Center

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Sergeant James Langston with the St. Joseph Police Department received the Civic Servant Award from The Center on Tuesday.

Langston was recognized during the Good Samaritan Honors Awards Presentation. Langston works as the co-chair of the northwest Missouri Crisis Intervention Team. Where he helps bring together law enforcement, courts, mental health providers, and state agencies to assist people in need.

Langston says he has always wanted to be a police officer and the many different roles he plays are rewarding.

"It is a thankless job often times but it is rewarding as well," he said. "I mean, when we can help that person out, when we can actually make a difference it's a great feeling inside and then to be rewarded you know on top of it."

Langston also says he is looking forward to continuing his efforts in many different projects, including expanding an autism registry in the community.