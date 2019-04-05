SJSD Teacher of the Year finalists announced

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- There was a lot of cheering and celebration for three St. Joseph School District teachers Friday morning as they were chosen as Teacher of the Year finalists.

The three finalists are Dr. Eugene Fite, a physics teacher at Benton High School. Corinne Russell, french teacher at Central High School. Jerri Fischer, kindergarten teacher at Lindbergh Elementary School.

It was definitely a big moment all three will never forget.

"I'm a little taken by surprise, but I'm very honored so thank you so much," Russell said.

"Thank you so much. I'm so excited. A little surprised right now. Thank you," Fischer said.

"Thank you very much. I'm very humbled and very flattered. Don't know what to say," Fite said.

These teachers were selected by the St. Joseph School District Foundation. The winner will be announced during the Tribute Dinner for teachers and staff on April 25.