SJSD passes vote to move forward on $9.6 million package for school upgrades

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The St. Joseph School District Board of Education is in the process to receive Federal Government funds to help upgrade the high schools.

An upgrade that is eyed by the board, is air conditioning. They expect to install air condition in all of the classrooms.

During a Special Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, the board voted to use nearly $10 million in COVID Relief funds to go towards this project.

The vote ended 6 to 1. 6 votes yes, and Kenneth Reeder was the 1 vote who voted to abstain.

Part of the $107 million bond initiative that failed at the polls in April had been dedicated toward facility improvements, including air conditioning.

District Administrators have been researching how COVID relief funds can be used, and found out that air conditioning upgrades in facilities are included in acceptable uses of COVID funds.

"They made these funds available with a lot of different ways to use them. One of the ways is to improve the air circulation in the buildings, and make the heating, improving the educational environment for the students and the teachers," said Chairman of LJ Hart & Company, Larry Hart.

Work is expected to begin this summer.

The Board of Education's next board meeting is June 28th.