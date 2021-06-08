Clear
SJSD passes vote to move forward on $9.6 million package for school upgrades

The Board of Education voted (6-1) to approve the use of $9.6 million COVID Relief fund from the Federal Government to upgrade the three high schools. Officials say tax-payers will not have to directly pay for these funds.

Posted: Jun 8, 2021 7:52 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The St. Joseph School District Board of Education is in the process to receive Federal Government funds to help upgrade the high schools.

An upgrade that is eyed by the board, is air conditioning. They expect to install air condition in all of the classrooms.

During a Special Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, the board voted to use nearly $10 million in COVID Relief funds to go towards this project.

The vote ended 6 to 1. 6 votes yes, and Kenneth Reeder was the 1 vote who voted to abstain.

Part of the $107 million bond initiative that failed at the polls in April had been dedicated toward facility improvements, including air conditioning. 

District Administrators have been researching how COVID relief funds can be used, and found out that air conditioning upgrades in facilities are included in acceptable uses of COVID funds.

"They made these funds available with a lot of different ways to use them. One of the ways is to improve the air circulation in the buildings, and make the heating, improving the educational environment for the students and the teachers," said Chairman of LJ Hart & Company, Larry Hart.

Work is expected to begin this summer.

The Board of Education's next board meeting is June 28th.

Today will be another warm and sunny day with highs in the upper 80s. Most of today will be dry, but we could see a few isolated showers develop this afternoon. Conditions look to stay warm and sunny on Wednesday with highs reaching the 90s. Highs in the low to mid 90s will continue through the rest of the work week into the weekend. Humidity will be on the rise near the end of the week. Heat index values will likely rise into the upper 90s both Thursday and Friday. Summer-like weather will continue through the weekend.
