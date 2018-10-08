Clear

SJSD Amends 2018-19 school year budget

The St. Joseph School District has amended the 2018-19 school year budget. After the last round of adjustments, The District has $160 thousand dollar budget surplus.

Posted: Oct. 8, 2018 8:52 PM
Posted By: Dane Hawkins

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District has amended the 2018-19 school year budget. After the last round of adjustments, The District has $160 thousand budget surplus.

The original 2018-19 school year budget had a slim surplus of $635. While this is a positive note for the District after years of being in the red, they are still wary of next school years budget.

"We are okay for 2018-19 but we are going to be faced with challenges for 2019-20 if we don't come up with any other revenue sources coming in," said Dr. Gabe Edgar, the financial director for the District.

Within the new adjusted budget, The Board is also looking into beefing up security for the District by upgrading their phone system.
Currently there is no school in the District that has a phone in each classroom. Teachers and staff do not have voicemail, intercom systems are faulty, and various parts of different phone systems are used in each school building. The board describes the current phone system as "archaic."

The new system will provide infrastructure to new safety features for schools. Those features can't be added now due to current technology.

