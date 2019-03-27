Board members reach out to community ahead of school tax levy vote

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Members of the St. Joseph School District Board of Education met with the public Wednesday morning to talk about a proposed tax levy facing voters on April 2.

The levy asks voters to approve a .61 cent tax levy with a five-year sunset clause for the St. Joseph School District. If the levy passes, it would generate $6.5 million a year for the district.

Board members said the money generated from the levy would pay to provide safety upgrades to district buildings, attract and retain teachers and staff and pay for increasing operational costs.

"This community is at a crossroads right now. We are at the fork in the road and we can either take a step forward or take a step backward," said SJSD Board of Education President Seth Wright. "The local voters get a big say in what our district looks like."

The district hasn't had an operating tax levy since 2014. Last year the board cut $7.5 million from the budget which lead to the closure of two schools and eliminated around 80 staff positions.

Wright and school board member Lute Atieh held this morning's "Coffee and Conversation" at Pronto Cafe in hopes of talking to voters who may be still on the fence about the levy.

"I don't want to say 'vote yes to vote yes,'" said Atieh. "Get your questions asked to clear up data to give you some perspective and give you some commitments and ask for your trust as we work to put the district in a more organized direction."

The St. Joseph City Council and St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce both endorsed the tax levy earlier this month.

Wright and Atieh will hold a second gathering Wednesday evening at 5:00 p.m. at the HiHo Bar & Grill.