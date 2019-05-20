Clear

SJSD Board of Education discusses out-of-district tuition increase

The St. Joseph School District Board of Education considered an increase in tuition for students who live out of district lines.

Posted: May. 20, 2019 6:57 PM
Posted By: Brooke Anderson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District Board of Education considered an increase in tuition for students who live out of district lines. 

The Board held a Financial Committee meeting Monday where an option for a 75 percent increase gradually over the next few years was brought up and discussed.

Board members said the district currently charges one of the lowest rates for out-of-district tuition in the area. The cost of tuition for High and Middle school students in St. Joe is currently $4,000, and $3750 for elementary students.

The committee agreed to take a look at a comparison of the school district's tuition numbers compared to other surrounding areas before making any sort of final decision.

"It is probably something that does still need - we still need to have conversations on," Gabe Edgar, Director of Finance, said. "So, I think what we'll do is continue to have conversations over the next 6 or 7 months at the finance meetings and to discuss where we want to go."

