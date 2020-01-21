SJSD cancels class for Tuesday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District has cancelled class fo Tuesday, January 21. This includes Hillyard Technical Center, Webster's Adult Education classes and preschool.
The district announced the cancellation Tuesday morning.
Many other school districts have also announced cancellations. A full list can be found here.
