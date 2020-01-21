Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

SJSD cancels class for Tuesday

The St. Joseph School District has cancelled class for Tuesday, January 21.

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 5:44 AM
Updated: Jan 21, 2020 5:55 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District has cancelled class fo Tuesday, January 21. This includes Hillyard Technical Center, Webster's Adult Education classes and preschool.

The district announced the cancellation Tuesday morning.

Many other school districts have also announced cancellations. A full list can be found here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 3°
Maryville
Few Clouds
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: -4°
Savannah
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 3°
Cameron
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 5°
Fairfax
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: -6°
Another active week across the area as we will see 3 more disturbances head our way starting on Wednesday and last through Friday. Temperatures will remain cold through the first half of the week but by midweek we could be seeing a slight warm up and another chance for some wintry precipitation.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories