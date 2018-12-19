Clear

SJSD Learning Center transforms into gingerbread house

Teachers and students at the SJSD Early Learning Center have transformed the building into a life-sized gingerbread house.

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 5:55 PM
Updated: Dec. 19, 2018 6:33 PM
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

(St. Joseph,MO) Students at the St. Joseph School District’s Early Learning Center have some pretty sweet holiday decorations up this year. Teachers at the pre-K center have transformed the hallways into a life-sized gingerbread house.

Becky Vieth, a teacher at the center, said students and teachers have been working together for the last two weeks to get the building decorated for the holidays.

“The kids came in that Monday and we talked about everything. We looked a pictures of gingerbread houses to see what they look like and then they helped us decide what we could add to it to make it their project and not just ours,” Vieth said.

Vieth said supplies for the holiday crafts were provided by the district’s Crayons to Computers program. Students have made paper candies, snowflakes, reindeer and gingerbread cookies to fill the center.

Early Learning Center Teacher Mary Cobb said the school works with students ages three to five years old to help to develop pre-Kindergarten skills, and the holiday decorations was a great opportunity to teach them about teamwork.

“We’re all about project based learning and this started out as a little project with the grown-up teachers and went on with the kids,” Cobb said. “They are the ones that did the rest of the decorations in here.”

Cobb said the center plans to keep the decorations up until after the students return from winter break, to give parents a chance to see their kids artwork.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
As a cold front passes through late Wednesday into early Thursday, we will see our winds change and pick up from the northwest, gusting up to 30 mph. Still can't rule out a light rain shower through the evening but we should dry out by Thursday morning. Lows overnight will be in the 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events