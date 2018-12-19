SJSD Learning Center transforms into gingerbread house

(St. Joseph,MO) Students at the St. Joseph School District’s Early Learning Center have some pretty sweet holiday decorations up this year. Teachers at the pre-K center have transformed the hallways into a life-sized gingerbread house.

Becky Vieth, a teacher at the center, said students and teachers have been working together for the last two weeks to get the building decorated for the holidays.

“The kids came in that Monday and we talked about everything. We looked a pictures of gingerbread houses to see what they look like and then they helped us decide what we could add to it to make it their project and not just ours,” Vieth said.

Vieth said supplies for the holiday crafts were provided by the district’s Crayons to Computers program. Students have made paper candies, snowflakes, reindeer and gingerbread cookies to fill the center.

Early Learning Center Teacher Mary Cobb said the school works with students ages three to five years old to help to develop pre-Kindergarten skills, and the holiday decorations was a great opportunity to teach them about teamwork.

“We’re all about project based learning and this started out as a little project with the grown-up teachers and went on with the kids,” Cobb said. “They are the ones that did the rest of the decorations in here.”

Cobb said the center plans to keep the decorations up until after the students return from winter break, to give parents a chance to see their kids artwork.