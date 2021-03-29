SJSD Preschool to consolidate to Lake Elementary

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- The board of education at the St. Joseph School District voted on Monday to consolidate its two early learning programs into one facility.

By a unanimous vote, the board agreed to spend more than $300,000 to reopen its Lake Contrary facility for preschool.

Currently the district operates early learning at Oak Grove Elementary and the Keatly Center. Administrators say the added classroom space at the Lake Contrary facility will reduce wait times for slots to open up.

They also say that despite Lake's southern location, the move will actually make busing students to and from preschool easier. The district currently houses some of their bus fleet at Lake Contrary.

Cost of the project is estimated at $312,000 to get the building ready for use. It's expected work should be complete in time for the start of the new school year in August.

Lake Contrary closed as an elementary school at the end of the 2017-18 school year.