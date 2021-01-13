SJSD STUDENTS HEADING BACK TO CLASS

(ST.JOSEPH, Mo) The St. Joseph School District is taking a leap of faith by leaping back into the classroom.

“...(the districts) 2nd semester starts tomorrow so it made the most sense for us to have a clean start," said Superintendent Doug Van Zyl.

On Thursday, some kids in the district will be heading fully back to school, five days a week, for the first time in more than two months.

The pandemic has kept students either in a hybrid model or online class.

“It was a challenge for everybody, not just students. It was a challenge for parents, a challenge for teachers, it was challenge for all of our staff and anybody that was involved in the school systems,” said Van Zyl.

Covid-19 cases continue to climb in Buchanan County with more than 9,000 positive cases since the start of the pandemic and with a positivity rate of over 19%.

These numbers are not lost on the district.

“We do our very best, people are still people and sometimes they are gonna make decisions or maybe forget. Our job is to remind them we’ve sent out several reminders, even today, if your sick stay home and make sure you have your facemask on,” said Van Zyl.

The district says safety measures, like wearing a mask, avoiding close contact and washing hands, are all part of the plan to bring kids back into the classroom.

“The challenge is when you put everybody back in the classroom, the socially distancing part is a lot harder to do, that's why the mask and the handwashing and staying home if you’re sick are the biggest things we can do,” said Van Zyl.

While the district says safety is a top priority, they caution parents to have a plan if Covid numvers surge and students are forced back into a hybrid model.

“So it's not a set number, or a set criteria to say, it's kind of a case by case, school by school basis," said Van Zyl.

While teaching and learning through the pandemic hasn't been easy, the District feels there is an important lesson they have all learned.

“But I think all in all I think those that want to be face to face realize that's the bet situation they need to be in. to have a five day learning environment to be able to interact with their teachers and their peers," said Van Zyl.