SJSD Students' art to be displayed this weekend

Area students contribute to Pony Express Pumpkin Fest

Posted: Oct. 10, 2018 5:36 PM
Updated: Oct. 10, 2018 5:43 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Area middle schoolers will have their artwork on display at the Pony Express PumpkinFest. Students at Spring Garden Middle School are contributing to the Pumpkin Mountain by creating elaborate designs. Every year, the festival donates pumpkins to the St. Joseph School District for them to decorate, the art teacher said it was a great way for her students to challenge their artistic abilities while being a part of their community.

"It is so wonderful to be able to get these kids to do something they would never be able to do otherwise, so I really appreciate it." said Barbara Spencer, SJSD art teacher. 

The public will be able to see the students' decorated pumpkins along with many more hand carved pumpkins when the Pumpkin Mountain is lit Friday, Oct, 12 at 8pm.  

