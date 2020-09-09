SJSD Virtual Learning

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As students adjust to the new normal of virtual learning, we check in with one student to see how learning from home has been beneficial.

The St. Joseph School District started its first-ever virtual academy and is two weeks into learning from home.

"I really like it, because whenever I don't have something to do, I can just do these learning games, that they have on the computer, just in case," said Jade Ivins, who is learning from home this year.

When it came to deciding what to do for school this year, Jade wanted to learn virtually.

"It was my decision, she asked me if I wanted to do virtual learning or real school," said Jade. "I've never done it before, and I don't really wanna wear a mask for seven hours."

Jade said she'll miss her friends, but she will still get to interact with them online.

"We communicate with our students through zoom meetings and through email," said Jade's teacher Jackie Giefer. "And they've had a chance to just be creative and get to know some of their other classmates, too."

But, there is one friend that Jade gets to go to school with every single day; her dog Callie.

"Sometimes, when she just brings in her ball and just shoves it into my chair whenever she can find a spot. But usually, I'm in my room."

The virtual academy has just under 3,000 students attending this year from kindergarten to twelfth grade.