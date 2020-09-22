SJSD administrators list factors used for Benton Covid close down

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- Staff at Benton High School have prepared for a Covid-19 closedown.

Starting Wednesday, all students will learn remotely due to a number of staff and students either testing positive for the coronavirus or needing to be quarantined because they've been in close contact with someone who was positive.

St. Joseph School District superintendent Doug Van Zyl says around 10 staff and 100 students have been affected. He said with that number, it became too much of a challenge to educate the students properly.

He said his staff looks at a number of different factors before making a decision to close a school.

"How many staff members are being impacted and keeping out of the classroom. That's one of the first things we have to take a look at," Van Zyl said. "Then we take a look at our trend, is it going up or is it going down? We also find out if a couple of people are being tested. That creates the core scenerios. We have to play all those scenerios out."

Benton will be on remote learning through October 5th.

Staff and students at Lindbergh went through a similar shutdown process due to high levels of Covid and quarantining. They return to class on Wednesday.