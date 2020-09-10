SJSD announces Central High School will reopen for in-person class on Monday, Sept. 21

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph School District announces Central High School will reopen for in-person classes on Monday, September 21.

According to a release from the district, environmental checks have been completed and indoor air quality is within safe, normal ranges.

“The safety and security of students and staff are our highest priorities,” Superintendent Dr. Doug Van Zyl said. “We are pleased with the quality of work on this project and that it will be completed earlier than anticipated.”

The construction is winding down this week and next week SJSD maintenance and technology staff will be working to put everything in place for the return of CHS staff and students on Sept. 21.

A failure with the school’s HVAC system, air quality issues, and water damage in the Freshman Annex forced district officials to temporarily close the Central High School campus. The Freshman Annex houses more than 30 classrooms used by students at all grade levels, which made it impossible to relocate those students and classrooms to the main building.

Per the release, the initial cost of the repairs would be around $2.5 million, but the final total came in slightly under $2 million.

The return of in-person classes will not impact students in the SJSD Virtual Academy.