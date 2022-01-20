Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

SJSD approves administrator appointments for 2022-2023 school year

The St. Joseph Board of Education has approved the appointment of two current administrators to new posts for the 2022-2023 school year.

Posted: Jan 20, 2022 10:59 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Board of Education has approved the appointment of two current administrators to new posts for the 2022-2023 school year.

Dr. Ashly McGinnis will serve as the Assistant Superintendent of Academics, replacing Dr. Marlie Williams who will retire at the end of the school year. She will officially take over the position in July.

McGinnis has worked for the St. Joseph School District since 2007, serving as the Principal of Lafayette High School since 2018. Prior to 2018, she worked as an Assistant Principal/Athletic Director at Truman Middle School, as well as a teacher at Truman Middle School and Coleman Elementary School. Dr. McGinnis was recognized as the Northwest Region Missouri Association of Secondary Schools Principals Exemplary New Principal of the Year in 2021.

Eric White will serve as Principal at Lindbergh Elementary, replacing Dr. John Davison who has accepted the superintendent position for Stanberry R-II School District.

White has served as Assistant Principal at Lindbergh Elementary since 2018. Prior to joining the St. Joseph School District in 2018, he taught elementary education for nine years in the Park Hill School District, Excelsior Springs School District, and Independence School District. In 2021, White was recognized as the Outstanding Assistant Principal by the Northwest Region Missouri Association of Secondary Schools Principals while serving at Lindbergh.

The Board approved both appointments at an executive session meeting on January 18, 2022.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 2°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -4°
Savannah
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 2°
Cameron
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 2°
Atchison
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 4°
Temperatures struggled to warm up again today with highs only making it into the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Wind chills will be sub zero again Friday morning with temperatures warming into the 20s by the afternoon. Temperature will continue to slowly warm this weekend with highs in the 30s by Saturday and 40s by Sunday. Temperatures will be on the mild side to start next week before another cold front moves through the area mid week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories