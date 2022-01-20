SJSD approves administrator appointments for 2022-2023 school year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Board of Education has approved the appointment of two current administrators to new posts for the 2022-2023 school year.

Dr. Ashly McGinnis will serve as the Assistant Superintendent of Academics, replacing Dr. Marlie Williams who will retire at the end of the school year. She will officially take over the position in July.

McGinnis has worked for the St. Joseph School District since 2007, serving as the Principal of Lafayette High School since 2018. Prior to 2018, she worked as an Assistant Principal/Athletic Director at Truman Middle School, as well as a teacher at Truman Middle School and Coleman Elementary School. Dr. McGinnis was recognized as the Northwest Region Missouri Association of Secondary Schools Principals Exemplary New Principal of the Year in 2021.

Eric White will serve as Principal at Lindbergh Elementary, replacing Dr. John Davison who has accepted the superintendent position for Stanberry R-II School District.

White has served as Assistant Principal at Lindbergh Elementary since 2018. Prior to joining the St. Joseph School District in 2018, he taught elementary education for nine years in the Park Hill School District, Excelsior Springs School District, and Independence School District. In 2021, White was recognized as the Outstanding Assistant Principal by the Northwest Region Missouri Association of Secondary Schools Principals while serving at Lindbergh.

The Board approved both appointments at an executive session meeting on January 18, 2022.