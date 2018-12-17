SJSD approves two major contracts

(ST. JOSEPH) The St. Joseph School District Board of Education approved two major contracts and discussed the results of the district's financial audit during its last regular board meeting of 2018.

Overall independent auditor, KPM, said it was a good year for the district. Last year's audit found 25 discrepancies while this year KPM's report cited five. The audit report made clear that the discrepancies were tied mostly to the oversight of adult education financial aid programs at Hillyard Technical Center.

The board also approved two contracts with third party companies to study demographics and facilities to help long-range planning for the district.

The board also decided to hold a special meeting in January to discuss a possible tax levy they would like to put on the April 2019 ballot. Board members they’ll decide on a final tax amount and sunset clause that would both please the community and push the district forward.

“We had the information that was provided in the poll and the survey so that gives us a baseline. It will also be based upon need so what Dr. Van Zyl and Dr. Edgar can say not just for next year but also projecting out in the coming years, what are we going to need to move the school district forward,” said SJSD Board President Seth Wright.

Among the things the board said are needed to move the district forward are better facilities and a better understanding of the type of community they are serving. The district has accepted a facilities maintenance contract. This comes after board members toured district buildings and saw what they say is a "depreciating condition that only looks alright from the outside."

The special meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 15.