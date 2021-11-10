Clear
BREAKING NEWS Area law enforcement agencies investigating homicide in Union Star Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

SJSD board votes to add 2 additional vacation days for staff, students

School will now be closed Nov. 22-23, the Monday and Tuesday in advance of Thanksgiving to give students and staff and extra break.

Posted: Nov 10, 2021 8:23 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  -- Students and staff in the St. Joseph School District will now have the entire week of Thanksgiving off.

During a special board meeting Wednesday afternoon the Board of Education voted 6-1 to close school November 22-23, the Monday and Tuesday before Thanksgiving. 

Board president Tami Pasley said she made the recommendation after going to a state education meeting last week and talking with other educators. She said the proposal to extend the Thanksgiving vacation is being considered and enacted in other districts.

Pasley said it's been a tough last 18 months in the classrooms while trying to work through the pandemic and that the extra break is needed.

"If you want to call it exhaustion, just wellness," Pasley said. "I emphasized that it's not just for our staff but for our students because I'm in a school building every day and I can tell you that the high school students I teach are just as exhausted as our staff is."

Pasley said that state and federal regulations prevent the board from giving monetary bonuses to staff to thank them for their work. However, because the district's calendar includes 11 extra days of class than is required to account for snow days and other emergencies, Pasley said they could legally pull the time from that and stay above minimum state requirements for student time in classrooms.

Ken Reeder was the lone board member to vote against the proposal. He said the move takes away more than 147,000 hours of classroom instruction time, something he said the district can ill afford at this time because of low student test scores and the amount of time they've already been out of class because of quarantining and other issues related to the pandemic.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Atchison
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Chances for showers and thunderstorms will be possible as we go through tonight and early tomorrow morning. A thunderstorm or two could be on the strong to severe side. Rain will move out of the area overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s. The rest of the work week into the weekend looks to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the 50s on Thursday before falling into the 40s on Friday through the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories