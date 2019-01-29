SJSD calls off class ahead of dangerous cold

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District has canceled classes Wednesday due to anticipated bitter cold weather.
Temperatures will be struggle to get into the single digits Wednesday with wind chills of -25 to -30 degrees.
A Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon Wednesday.
The school district's cancellation includes day and evening classes at Hillyard Tehnical Center and Webster's adult education classes and preschool.
All SJSD evening activities for Tuesday and Wednesday are also canceled.
