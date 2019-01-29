Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

SJSD calls off class ahead of dangerous cold

Temperatures will be struggle to get into the single digits Wednesday with wind chills of -25 to -30 degrees.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 1:18 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District has canceled classes Wednesday due to anticipated bitter cold weather.

Temperatures will be struggle to get into the single digits Wednesday with wind chills of -25 to -30 degrees.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon Wednesday.

The school district's cancellation includes day and evening classes at Hillyard Tehnical Center and Webster's adult education classes and preschool.

All SJSD evening activities for Tuesday and Wednesday are also canceled.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -2°
Maryville
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -15°
Feels Like: -7°
Savannah
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -2°
Cameron
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -5°
Fairfax
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -3°
**Wind Chill Warning is in effect for Buchanan, Andrew, DeKalb, Caldwell, Clinton, Gentry, Worth, Holt, Nodaway and Atchison Counties (MO) & Doniphan County (KS) from 6 p.m. Tuesday through Noon Wednesday. Dangerous wind chills of -25 to-35 are expected. **Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Platte County in NW Missouri and Atchison County in NE Kansas from 6 p.m. Tuesday through Noon Wednesday. Dangerous wind chills of -15 to -25 are expected.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events