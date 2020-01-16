SJSD cancels class Friday, January 17

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District (SJSD) will not be having class on Friday, January 17, the district has announced.
Due to inclement weather conditions, all SJSD schools will be closed.
