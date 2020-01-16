SJSD cancels class Friday, January 17

Clear
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District (SJSD) will not be having class on Friday, January 17, the district has announced.

Due to inclement weather conditions, all SJSD schools will be closed.

**Winter Weather Advisory in effect from late Thursday night through Friday afternoon A storm system heading our way for Thursday night and Friday morning will bring us a mixture of snow, freezing rain, and rain across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
