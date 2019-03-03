Clear
SJSD cancels class Monday due to extreme cold

The St. Joseph School District has announced that classes are cancelled for Monday, March 4, due to the extreme cold that is forecast.

Posted: Mar. 3, 2019 8:33 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District has announced that classes are cancelled for Monday, March 4, due to the extreme cold.

The district also announcing that all activities scheduled for Monday are cancelled as well.

The cancellation also includes Hillyard Technical Center, Adult Education, and Preschool.

For a full list of school closings and delays, click here.

Frigid temperatures are expected overnight with dangerous wind chills to start the day on Monday. Tonight, we will see mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the single digits below zero. Wind chills will be -10 to -20 degrees with winds coming from the northwest at 10-15 mph.
