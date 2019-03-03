SJSD cancels class Monday due to extreme cold

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District has announced that classes are cancelled for Monday, March 4, due to the extreme cold.
The district also announcing that all activities scheduled for Monday are cancelled as well.
The cancellation also includes Hillyard Technical Center, Adult Education, and Preschool.
For a full list of school closings and delays, click here.
