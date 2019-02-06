Clear
SJSD cancels class Thursday, February 7

The St. Joseph School District (SJSD) will not be having class on Thursday, February 7, the district has announced.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 7:15 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District (SJSD) will not be having class on Thursday, February 7, the district has announced.

Due to inclement weather conditions, all SJSD schools will be closed.

All after school activities for Thursday have also been cancelled.

**Ice Storm Warning is in effect for Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, Dekalb, Gentry, Worth, Harrison, Mercer, Grundy, Livingston and Platte Counties in northwest Missouri until noon Thursday. **Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Doniphan & Atchison Counties in northeast Kansas and Buchanan, Andrew, Holt, Nodaway and Atchison Counties in northwest Missouri until noon Thursday.
