SJSD cancels class Thursday, February 7

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District (SJSD) will not be having class on Thursday, February 7, the district has announced.
Due to inclement weather conditions, all SJSD schools will be closed.
All after school activities for Thursday have also been cancelled.
SJSD joins many other schools to cancel class on Thursday. For a full list click here.
