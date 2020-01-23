SJSD cancels class for Friday, Jan. 24

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District has cancelled class for Friday, January 24. This includes Hillyard Technical Center, Webster's Adult Education classes and preschool.
Many other school districts have also announced cancellations. A full list can be found here.
