SJSD cancels class for Friday, Jan. 24

The St. Joseph School District has cancelled class for Friday, January 23.

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 9:43 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District has cancelled class for Friday, January 24. This includes Hillyard Technical Center, Webster's Adult Education classes and preschool.

Many other school districts have also announced cancellations. A full list can be found here.

Another few inches of snow will be possible Thursday evening into Friday morning. Expect snow to slowly exit the area from west to east through the day on Friday.
