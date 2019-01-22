SJSD cancels class for Wednesday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District has cancelled class for Wednesday.
The district announced the cancellation Tuesday evening.
Many other school districts have also announced cancellations and you can find the full list by clicking here.
