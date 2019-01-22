Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

SJSD cancels class for Wednesday

The St. Joseph School District has cancelled class for Wednesday.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 9:17 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District has cancelled class for Wednesday.

The district announced the cancellation Tuesday evening.

Many other school districts have also announced cancellations and you can find the full list by clicking here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 9°
Maryville
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 12°
Savannah
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 9°
Cameron
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 9°
Fairfax
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 6°
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas until early Wednesday morning. Rain will transition to a wintry mix and then to all snow this evening. This will lead to slick roads across the area tonight and Wednesday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events