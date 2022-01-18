SJSD cancels in-person classes due to staff illness

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Public Schools getting an extra long holiday weekend.

The district announced its decision late Monday afternoon.

St. Joseph schools are canceling classes for all in-person students and staff due to widespread staff illness.

In a news release the district said schools would be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Since last week, I've been hearing from members across the district from elementary to middle to high school about the number of staff who were absent due to illnesses and it kept getting worse,” J. Eric Simmons from the St. Joseph NEA said.

J. Eric Simmons heads the local chapter of the National Educators Association.

He says he wasn't surprised when the district announced it had made the tough decision to cancel classes because so many teachers, bus drivers, and staff were out sick.

“It sounds as if it is two-fold. In part, it is a transportation issue where we don't have enough bus drivers in order to get students to school and the other part of it is we have a significant number of sub positions that are going unfilled,” Simmons said.

According to the most recent data from the district, 38 staff members had tested positive for covid and two were in quarantine.

That doesn't include staff out for other illnesses.

“People don't understand what our teachers and the staff in our buildings have to do whenever we have 10-15-20 percent of our staff out of the building. The amount of time and effort it takes to cover classes and to completely rearrange the entire day to try to just make it through is just incredible,” Simmons said.

Simmons says that he understands this is a frustrating situation for everyone but it was the "right decision" given the circumstances.

"I hope that our community can see that it is not the fault of our staff, not the fault of our school district for having to do this. But rather this is the safest and best option,” Simmons said.

The district also says class is canceled for in-person students scheduled for remote learning today and tomorrow.

Virtual academy students will stay on their normal schedules.