SJSD cancels in-person classes for Monday due to expected inclement weather

All St. Joseph School District students will have remote learning for Monday, January 25.

Posted: Jan 24, 2021 10:05 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District has cancelled in-person classes for Monday, January 25 due to expected inclement weather.

This does include Hillyard Technical Center, Webster's Adult Education classes, preschool and all after-school activities. 

All students will have remote learning on Monday.

Remote learning expectations for snow days have been communicated to your student by their schools. Any questions about schoolwork should be emailed directly to teachers.

At this time, a decision has not been made in regards to the Board of Education meeting scheduled for Monday, January 25 at 5:30pm, please check the school district's Facebook for updates.

SJSD employees should refer to the district’s inclement weather policy, Scenario A, regarding work for Monday.

A rather potent winter storm is still on track to move into the area late Sunday and last through most of the day on Monday. Initially precipitation may fall as rain or a wintry mix of rain, sleet, or freezing rain, but by late Monday morning all precipitation should switch over to snow. Even before the heavy snow starts area roads within the watch may be slick due to the potential for off and on freezing rain. There will also be a very tight gradient between the highest snowfall amounts across far northern Missouri and very little snow, more toward the Highway 36 corridor and areas south of there.
