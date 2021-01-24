SJSD cancels in-person classes for Monday due to expected inclement weather

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District has cancelled in-person classes for Monday, January 25 due to expected inclement weather.

This does include Hillyard Technical Center, Webster's Adult Education classes, preschool and all after-school activities.

All students will have remote learning on Monday.

Remote learning expectations for snow days have been communicated to your student by their schools. Any questions about schoolwork should be emailed directly to teachers.

At this time, a decision has not been made in regards to the Board of Education meeting scheduled for Monday, January 25 at 5:30pm, please check the school district's Facebook for updates.

SJSD employees should refer to the district’s inclement weather policy, Scenario A, regarding work for Monday.