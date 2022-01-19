Clear
SJSD cancels in-person classes for Thursday and Friday

The St. Joseph School District will not have in-person classes for the remainder of the week due to staffing issues.

Posted: Jan 19, 2022 2:09 PM
Updated: Jan 19, 2022 3:11 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District announced Wednesday that they will not be holding in-person classes for the remainder of the week. 

The closure is due to on-going staffing issues. 

There will be no remote learning for in-person students on those days. 

Virtual Academy classes will proceed with their normal schedules. 

The school district said the safety of their students and staff is their top priority and unfortunately, we continue to see an increasing number of staff members who are not able to report to work due to illness.

The district said they will continue to evaluate the situation over the weekend about the schedule next week. 

In an effort to assist families, the district will make meals available to students enrolled in the district. 

Two breakfast and two lunches will be provided to each student during this closure. 

Meals will be available for pick up on Thursday, January 20 at Benton, Central and Lafayette from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. 

Delivery service is available for families with a transportation hardship. 

To order meals for pick up or delivery, you must call the high school nearest your home Thursday morning between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Benton: 816-671-4030 - pick up in the circle drive on the north side of the building.

Central: 816-671-4080 - pick at the door on the south side of the building.

Lafayette: 816-671-4220 - pick up at the back parking lot by the dock. 

