Clear

SJSD celebrates National School Lunch Week

Skaith Elementary had some surprise visitors from the St. Joseph Mustangs to help celebrate National School Lunch Week and encourage kids to eat healthy.

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 10:53 PM
Updated: Oct. 16, 2018 10:53 PM
Posted By: Dane Hawkins

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This week the St. Joseph School District is celebrating National School Lunch Week (NSLW). Skaith Elementary had a surprise visit from the St. Joseph Mustangs. Players ate with kids and cheered them on for making healthy lunch choices.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of kids with obesity has trippled since the 1970s. Now, nearly 1 in 5 kids from ages 6-19 are obese.

Childhood obesity leads to multiple chronic health issues in adulthood, and the most recent report from State of Obesity shows 32.5% of adults are obese.

The St. Joseph School District uses NSLW to combat that. 

SJSD has celebrated School Lunch Week for the past 25 years. They use this as an opportunity to educate studetents, teachers, and parents about healthy decisions. 

Starting in 2013, the school district changed from giving students a plate of food to giving them multiple healthy options to choose from. 

"When you give a kid those choices, you make them accountable and it helps them to develop into adults who make those good choices because they've had to make healthy choices throughout their whole life," said Becky Schoeneck, a nutirtionist for the SJSD.

The SJSD says they use more fresh fruits and veggies from local farmers. 

"I think a lot of kids dont know what fresh fruits and vegitables look like. But this allows them to get used to it. This makes it so choosing healthy options is common and confortable," said Schoeneck.

Skaith Elementary students were visited by Missouri Western State University Monday. On Wednesday, students will get a visit from the St. Joseph Police Department.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 46°
Maryville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 46°
Cameron
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Fairfax
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
For your Tuesday, expect lots of sunshine. High pressure will allow out winds to switch up to the southwest allowing temperatures to go up into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The rest of the workweek will be very nice and sunny. Temperatures will be with moderating but staying below average with highs in the upper 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events