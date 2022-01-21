Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

SJSD classes resume Monday but with limited transportation

St. Joseph School District announced classes will start back up on Monday but with limited transportation.

Posted: Jan 21, 2022 5:13 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph School District announced classes will start back up on Monday but with limited transportation.

The District canceled class for the week amid widespread staff illness.

Bus Routes Canceled Monday & Tuesday

The following bus routes are canceled on Monday and Tuesday: 2, 3, 6, 7, 9, 12, 13, 14,
15, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 25, 27, 34, 38, 41, 43, 46, 47, 54, 61, 62, 63, 65 and ALL bus routes for
students who attend the St. Joseph Early Learning Center.

* If you are not sure what your student’s bus route is, click www.sjsd.info/busroutes for more information.

In a news release sent Friday afternoon, the District said SJSD families need to plan for a few things before school starts back up.

The first is that bus transportation will be limited with 27 bus routes canceled on Monday and Tuesday, according to the release. Additionally, different routes may be canceled on Wednesday and Thursday. The District says if parents can not find alternative transportation for their kids then call the school and report the absence. It will be excused.

The second issue the district says to be aware of is that starting Jan. 26 and continuing for the rest of the year, Wednesday will no longer be an early release day.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 13°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 10°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 13°
Cameron
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: 20°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 16°
Temperatures today were slightly warmer today than yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 20s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will continue to warm this weekend with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Monday will be on the mild side with highs making a run for the 50s. Monday night will bring another cold front to our area dropping temperatures into the 20s by mid week. Sunny and dry weather looks to continue for the next 7 days.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories