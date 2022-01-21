SJSD classes resume Monday but with limited transportation

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph School District announced classes will start back up on Monday but with limited transportation.

The District canceled class for the week amid widespread staff illness.

Bus Routes Canceled Monday & Tuesday The following bus routes are canceled on Monday and Tuesday: 2, 3, 6, 7, 9, 12, 13, 14,

15, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 25, 27, 34, 38, 41, 43, 46, 47, 54, 61, 62, 63, 65 and ALL bus routes for

students who attend the St. Joseph Early Learning Center. * If you are not sure what your student’s bus route is, click www.sjsd.info/busroutes for more information.

In a news release sent Friday afternoon, the District said SJSD families need to plan for a few things before school starts back up.

The first is that bus transportation will be limited with 27 bus routes canceled on Monday and Tuesday, according to the release. Additionally, different routes may be canceled on Wednesday and Thursday. The District says if parents can not find alternative transportation for their kids then call the school and report the absence. It will be excused.

The second issue the district says to be aware of is that starting Jan. 26 and continuing for the rest of the year, Wednesday will no longer be an early release day.