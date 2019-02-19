SJSD closes school Wednesday due to winter storm

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph School District will not be in session Wednesday due to snow.
The district announced the decision Tuesday night due to the impending snow storm and anticipated poor road conditions.
Stay with KQ2 for more business and school closings.
