SJSD closes school Wednesday due to winter storm

The St. Joseph School District will not be in session Wednesday due to the winter storm.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 9:03 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph School District will not be in session Wednesday due to snow. 

The district announced the decision Tuesday night due to the impending snow storm and anticipated poor road conditions. 

Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the KQ2 Viewing Area 6 p.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Wednesday thanks to another winter storm event & accumulating snow.
